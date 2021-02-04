Uncategorized 

No Covid death, 185 new cases

Oman Observer , ,

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday reported 185 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 135,041. The ministry reported zero Covid-19 related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,532. The total cases of recovery reached 127, 266, 94.2 per cent of the total cases reported.
Fourteen patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of in-patients in hospitals to 96, including 29 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). — ONA

You May Also Like

Muscat International Book Fair to kick off tomorrow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat International Book Fair to kick off tomorrow

players on the starting

Oman Observer Comments Off on players on the starting

The group, comprised of UC Berkeley students, bolted onto the

Oman Observer Comments Off on The group, comprised of UC Berkeley students, bolted onto the