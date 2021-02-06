No Covid-19 deaths for 4 straight days

The Sultanate reported no Covid-19 related deaths consecutively for four days, but what is worrying is the doubling of number of inpatients in less than a month. The inpatients in hospitals have gone up from 55 on January 13 to 96 on February 4, while the patients in intensive care units went up from 8 to 29 during the same period. The majority of cases reported in the country continue to be from the Muscat Governorate, according to official statistics. Speaking to the media last week, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said, “It is worrying and frightening to see the number of cases doubling in less than two weeks, which has forced the Supreme Committee to extend the closure of land borders.” “It is unfortunate that the vast majority of those who adhere to preventive measures pay the price as there are some who fail to comply with instructions. Some believe that the virus has gone as the vaccine has arrived, and we will all pay the price if we don’t comply with the measures.” Six cases of the new strain have been tested positive in Oman till date.

