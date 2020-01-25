No coronavirus reported in Oman: MOH

Muscat: All airports in Oman are prepared for any emergency health situations due to the worldwide spread of coronavirus, said the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) on Saturday.

“We are following up on development related to new infection in the People’s Republic of China and is verifying the readiness of international airports in the Sultanate to deal with any situation in cooperation with the Ministry of Health (MOH), the statement said.

No confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus in the Eastern Mediterranean Region have been reported, the WHO regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean Region said on Friday.

The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier with authorities curbing travel and cancelling public gatherings.

More than 1,300 people have been infected globally with a virus traced to a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a pandemic.

State-run China Global Television Network reported in a tweet on Saturday that a doctor who had been treating patients in Wuhan, 62-year-old Liang Wudong, had died from the virus.

The virus has also been detected in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, Malaysia, France, the United States, and Australia.

Australia on Saturday announced its first case of coronavirus, a Chinese national in his 50s, who had been in Wuhan and arrived from China on Jan. 19 on a flight from Guangzhou. He is in stable condition in a Melbourne hospital.

Airports around the world have stepped up screening of passengers from China, though some health officials and experts have questioned the effectiveness of such screenings and of the lockdown.

Malaysia on Saturday said it had confirmed three cases of coronavirus infection, the first in the Southeast Asian country.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the three individuals infected were Chinese nationals and related to the 66-year-old man that was confirmed by Singapore health authorities to have tested positive for the virus.

The newly-identified coronavirus can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases. It is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.