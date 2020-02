Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has denied reports about registering nine new coronavirus cases among a number of workers in Duqm.

“We ask everyone not to pay attention to the rumors and take the information from its official sources,” the ministry said.

“A lot of rumours are currently being circulated about a number of virus-related cases in Salalah, Barka, Al-Mudhaibi, Al Mussanah and other governorates of the Sultanate,” MOH said.