No Coronavirus cases in Oman: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday said they are closely monitoring the epidemical situation of Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-2019) at the regional and global levels.

As of February 22, 2020, a total of 76769 cases of COVID-2019 have been recorded in the world including 75569 cases in China resulted in 2247 deaths.

A number of novel coronavirus cases have been recorded in four Middle East Region including UAE, Egypt, Lebanon and Iran.

MOH stressed that no cases of Novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the Sultanate.

The Ministry is reviewing and updating the procedures continually in line with the COVID-2019 developments, as well as taking the required precautionary measures for preparedness and respond for the disease in case of emerging any COVID-2019 cases in the Sultanate.

In light of the wide geographical area of the epidemic globally and regionally that covered a number of countries, which have economic and social ties with the Sultanate, MOH urged to avoid travelling to the countries where it has recorded cases of novel coronavirus. The Ministry also recommended to contact the MOH Contact Center before travelling outside the Sultanate to attend any religious and social occasions, as well as international conferences.

MOH urged the travelers coming from the epidemic countries, particularly China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Iran during the past 14-day to contact the MOH Contact Center in order to guide them with regard to the quarantine and the other precautionary measures.

As part of the infection control procedures, the Ministry indicates that it will enforce the home or institutional quarantine for the travelers coming from the above-mentioned countries for 14-day (China, Iran, Singapore, South Korea).