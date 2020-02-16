No coronavirus case in Sultanate till date

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reiterated that no cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-2019) have been recorded in the Sultanate till date. The ministry in a statement dismissed as fake news in social media rumours that seven expatriates had tested positive for the coronavirus in the country.

The ministry urged everyone to consult the official news sources and not pay attention to such rumours. Passengers arriving at Muscat International Airport from China and other affected countries are currently being screened at a special clinic set up by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the WHO office for the East Mediterranean Region said that the first case in the African continent has been reported from Egypt. The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday as an official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to bear fruit.

Around 40 people tested positive on a virus-stricken cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

