No corona virus cases, but caution continues

Muscat: So far no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, including Oman, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said, quoting the WHO regional office.

The ministry earlier said that the authorities in Oman were following the epidemiological situation due to the spread of coronavirus (nCOV-2019) in China.

The new virus belongs to the coronavirus family that usually causes a disease spectrum ranging from a flu-like illness to severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars).

On Saturday, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said that all the airports in Oman are prepared for any kind of an emergency health situation that may arise out of the worldwide spread of coronavirus.

“We are following up on developments related to new infection in the People’s Republic of China and verifying the readiness of international airports in the Sultanate to deal with any situation in cooperation with the Ministry of Health,” it said.

Sources at Oman Airports told the Observer that updates will be issued by the Ministry of Health as it is taking the lead in all coordination efforts.

The health ministry had already issued guidelines for travellers who plan to visit China in the coming days, especially the areas affected by the virus. Airports around the world have begun taking precautions to deal with an anticipated influx of Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Agency reports indicate that all passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport on direct flights from China will receive thermal screening at the gate upon arrival and will be provided with informational brochures.