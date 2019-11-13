No construction work during adverse weather

Carrying out construction work at the cost of workers’ lives is a violation of Oman’s Labour Law, and no work should be done during adverse weather conditions, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

According to an official at the ministry, employees’ health and safety should be accorded maximum importance at workplaces.

Any activity that jeopardises the lives of workers will not be tolerated.

“Companies should ensure the health and safety of the workers at workplace”, the ministry official said.

His statement followed the tragic incident in which six workers engaged in boring, tunnelling and allied activities were found dead during heavy rains on Monday in the Seeb area.

“The ministry is carrying out an investigation into the incident and those found guilty will be punished in accordance with the law”, he said.

