No ceasefire in Yemen unless blockade lifted, say fighters

DUBAI: The blockade of Yemen must be lifted before a ceasefire agreement can be reached, a Ansar Allah fighter spokesman has said amid UN calls for an immediate halt to fighting.

The Ansar Allah and the government have been locked in a power struggle since 2014, when the fighters seized control of the capital Sanaa.

A military coalition intervened in 2015, enforcing a naval and air blockade to prevent the smuggling of weapons to the fighters.

Both the United Nations and human rights groups have said that the move has restricted the flow of aid and essential goods, putting at risk millions of people who depend on such imports for survival.

“The humanitarian side must be separated from the military one,” Ansar Allah spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said in an interview broadcast on Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

“We were asked for a comprehensive ceasefire… but the first stage is to open the sea ports and airports, then go towards the process of a strategic ceasefire, which is stopping the strikes, missiles and drones.” — AFP