No cases of Novel Coronavirus reported in Oman: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has reassured citizens and residents that no cases of Novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the Sultanate to date.

In a statement issued on Sunday, MOH affirmed the readiness of its health institutions to tackle any cases that enters the Sultanate by implementing the preparedness plans and activating the procedures that were earlier developed at the government and private health institutions, as well as in the Points of Entry (POE) (air, sea and land) in cooperation the concerned authorities.

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation has suspended all civil aviation flights bound for the People’s Republic of China from February 02, 2020, it said.

Following to the statements issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) regarding the epidemiological situation of the global Novel Coronavirus (nCoV), and the high number of laboratory-confirmed cases in and outside China, the number of recorded cases in China were reached 34,568 cases including 722 deaths, in which 26 percent of cases required highly health care until February 8, 2020.

More than 300 cases of nCoV were reported in 27 countries along with a number of cases unrelated to travel to China and minor cases in other countries.

MOH is enforcing quarantine for those coming from the endemic areas within a period of 14 days from the date of their departure from one of the affected areas and they are daily medically assessed by a specialized team in order to make sure that they do not have any symptoms. MOH renews its appeal to citizens and residents to avoid traveling to China and the endemic areas only when absolutely necessary and declare their travel destinations to the health authorities in the POE when returning from these areas.

The Ministry has urged all citizens and residents to follow advice and guidance issued by the MOH official media channels regarding the precautionary measures, stressing to not paying attention to rumors, consult the official sources of the Ministry and communicate with the MOH Contact Center at (24441999) for any further information.

A meeting to review and follow up the ongoing efforts of the Medical & Public Health Response Sector to tackle the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) with the concerned authorities was convened on Sunday at the Ministry of Health’s Center for Emergency Management.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saeedi, Minister of Health, in the presence of MOH’s Health Affairs Undersecretary Head of the Sector Dr Mohammed Saif al Hosni, along with members from Sultan’s Armed Forces, Royal Oman Police, and Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance. The meeting highlighted the key measures that have been taken in response to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, outlining the land, sea and air entry points’ emergency plans as well the coordination established between the Ministry of Health and the various concerned authorities.

The meeting underlined the public health emergency plans and the significance of coordination among health authorities on all levels and specialties. In addition, the private health sector readiness and role in this regard were emphasized.

Thr Minister of Health expressed gratitude to all the relevant stakeholders forward achieving the public interest and ensuring the Sultanate’s preparedness against such outbreaks.