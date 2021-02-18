No approval required to import books

The Ministry of Information has said that the import of books for personal use does not require prior approval or permission from the ministry. The need for prior approval applies only to books that are imported for the purpose of publication and distribution. The Directorate-General of Customs, meanwhile, said that the procedures applied by government agencies related to obtaining prior approvals or permits regarding the import of books, cell phones, or medicines have not changed. The customs clearance processes in this aspect have become faster and are done through the online declaration system.