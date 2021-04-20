No advance salary for annual leave: Ministry

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) issued financial circular 2/2021 to all ministries and government units on the rescission of payment of advance salary on taking annual leave.

The circular explained that in reference to the Financial Law promulgated by Royal Decree 47/98, and the Civil Service Law promulgated by Royal Decree 120/2004, and the financial circular 20/2020 on the electronic processing of salaries, under the activation of the mechanisms for full-electronic transfer of salaries, in implementation of the provisions of internal audit, for speedy and seamless accomplishment of transactions related to due salaries, bonuses and allowances, the Ministry of Finance directs all ministries, government units, authorities and public establishments to completely end the payment of advance salary for annual leave.

The Ministry of Finance called on all ministries, government units, authorities and public establishments to totally adhere to the instructions set forth by the financial circular for the sake of public interest calling on internal audit departments to follow up the implementation of the same. — ONA