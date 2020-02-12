Nizwa prepares to mourn His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Saturday

The Scientific Cultural Committee of Nizwa Club will organise a literary cultural gathering in memory of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in main hall of Nizwa Public Library on Saturday.

The committee prepared various activities to commemorate the historical role he played in serving the homeland in various fields over the past fifty years. It will also include words, poems and other activities.

Abdullah bin Muhammad al Abri (pictured), head of the cultural and scientific committee at Nizwa Club, said, “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos laid the foundations for a comprehensive revival in the Sultanate, which has become the focus of attention of all and won praise and admiration from all countries all over the world. The event will include a set of poems presented by a group of poets. In addition, there will be a visual presentation of the visits of the late Sultan to Nizwa and his follow-up of development and service projects over five decades, with the participation of number of elders and residents of the state.”

Related