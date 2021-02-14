Nizwa, Majees and Sohar advance to final round

MUSCAT, FEB 14 – Nizwa joined toppers Ahli Sidab from Group 3 to advance to the final round of the His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship. Nizwa have 10 points after ending their group campaign behind Ahli Sidab, who have 15 points.

Muscat have no chance for the next round with three points and only last match against Ahli Sidab left, while Al Bashayer lost all their six matches.

In Group 1, Majees and Suhar advanced with nine points each and Majees topping on better goal average. Third team in the group, Al Salam have only three points after ending their four matches.

In Group 2, Al Nasr topped with 18 points, winning all six group matches. Dhofar came second with 12 points. Salalah are third with six points, while Al Ittihad failed to open account.

In Group 4, Bausher topped with 12 points after winning all four group matches. Seeb, though lost twice against Bausher, made it to the next round after prevailing over Qurayat two times. Seeb have six points, while Qurayat lost all matches.

On Sunday, Salalah beat Al Ittihad 2-0 in an inconsequential match which concluded the Group 2 matches at Al Saada Sports Complex in Salalah.

On Saturday, Sohar beat Al Salam 4-2 in the last group A match at the Sohar Sports Complex.

Earlier, Al Nasr defeated Dhofar 2-1 to complete their sixth win in Group 2.

Basim Khater struck the opening goal for Al Nasr in the 19th minute. Abdullah Awad made the score 1-1 after finding target for Dhofar in the 36th minute.

Qasim Moosa netted the winner in the 47th minute.

Shafi Talib of Dhofar got the player of the match award from Oman Hockey Association (OHA) Chairman Talib al Wahaibi.

On Friday, Majees edged Sohar 1-0 in Group 1, while Bausher thrashed Seeb 3-1 in Group 4.

Egyptian recruit Mohamed Adel found the target in the 41st minute.

On Thursday, Al Nasr thumped AI Ittihad 6-0 and Ahli Sidab pummelled Al Bashayer 13-0.