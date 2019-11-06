Nizwa Hospital observes World Breastfeeding Week

NIZWA, NOV 6 – Nizwa Hospital, represented by the Department of Nursing, has observed the World Breastfeeding Week 2019 with various activities. A ceremony held under the auspices of Dr Mona bint Mahfouz al Mandhari highlighted the importance of breastfeeding because of its great benefits for the mother, the child and the family in general, as well as the negative impact of artificial feeding. This year’s celebration, under the slogan ‘Empowering parents’, focused on supporting both parents to achieve breastfeeding goals. This year, the World Health Organisation is working with Unicef and its partners to implement family-friendly policies to promote breastfeeding and to help parents care for their children during the early years of their life. The ceremony included a visual presentation on the national policy of breastfeeding and the progress made in this regard.

An exhibition was also held as part of the programme.

