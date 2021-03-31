Nizwa Hospital expansion project nearing completion

Muscat: The Nizwa Reference Hospital expansion project, which is nearing completion, will cater to the needs of the urban development in the Dhakilyah governorate and also ease the pressure on the hospitals in Muscat.

The expansion project includes an integrated intensive care unit for adults with 16 beds, a cardiac and catheter intensive care unit with 24 beds, a care unit for premature babies with 33 beds, and the expansion of the pediatric intensive care unit with eight beds.