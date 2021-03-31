Local Main 

Nizwa Hospital expansion project nearing completion

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Nizwa Reference Hospital expansion project, which is nearing completion, will cater to the needs of the urban development in the Dhakilyah governorate and also ease the pressure on the hospitals in Muscat.

The expansion project includes an integrated intensive care unit for adults with 16 beds, a cardiac and catheter intensive care unit with 24 beds, a care unit for premature babies with 33  beds, and the expansion of the pediatric intensive care unit with eight beds.

 

You May Also Like

Saving the beaches: Clean-up drive on Masirah Island

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Saving the beaches: Clean-up drive on Masirah Island

be’ah instills green lessons in students

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on be’ah instills green lessons in students

45 expats arrested for car washing in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on 45 expats arrested for car washing in Oman