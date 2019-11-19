Nizwa Hospital exhibition focuses on premature child

NIZWA, NOV 19 – Nizwa Hospital has marked the International Day of Premature Child, which falls on November 17 every year. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Department of Nursing organised an exhibition, which was opened by Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Shaqsi, Director of the Hospital.

INSIGHT INTO CAUSES

The exhibition included various sections depicting the health of the premature baby from birth to discharge from hospital and the care to be given to the premature child and the mother. It illustrated the proper way to deal with such children, while being in the hospital and after discharge. The section on premature birth gave an insight into the causes of a woman delivering prematurely and how to deal with it. Another corner gave details of the premature child and the problems associated with it.

The Retinopathy section explained the possible damage to the retina of the eyes in a premature baby and how to treat and follow it up. Another corner provided advice to the mother on everything related to the care of the premature child at home. The exhibition also had separate corners to provide information on proper nutrition of the premature baby, breastfeeding and the ways of storing breast milk and protection of the child from infections. Observance of the day laid stress on raising awareness about premature babies’ problems and their impact on families, care to be taken for avoiding premature birth and the need for pregnant women to maintain proper blood sugar and blood pressure levels.