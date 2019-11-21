Nizwa Governor hosts National Day reception

On the occasion of the 49th National Day, Shaikh Rashid bin Said al Kalbani, Governor of Nizwa, held a reception at Golden Tulip Nizwa Hotel.

The reception was held in the presence of Shaikh Dr Faisal bin Ali al Zaidi, Deputy Governor of Nizwa, and Shaikh Abdullah bin Salim al Hajri, Deputy Governor of Nizwa in Jabal Akhdhar.

The governor was greeted by members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, directors and officials of government institutions, and shaikhs.

The participants exchanged greetings on the joyous occasion, hailing the development witnessed by the country under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Greetings were extended to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant His Majesty good health and long life to continue the march.

