Nizwa cultural meet pays rich tributes

Nizwa Public Library has organised a literary cultural gathering in memory of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in cooperation with the Cultural and Scientific Committee in Nizwa.

The session dealt with the life and contributions of Sultan Qaboos and the role he played to serve the homeland in various fields over the past 50 years. The meeting was attended by citizens and residents.

The gathering saw presentations in verse and prose, besides a review of the achievements during the 50 years of dedicated service to the nation.

The event started with a speech by Salim bin Hamad al Kamyani, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nizwa Public Library, in which he indicated that Sultan Qaboos will live forever in the hearts of the people. He fulfilled what he had promised, and his reign was a period of development, prosperity and stability.

Al Kamyani added: “This event is a simple reminder of the contributions of His Majesty. And despite the sadness and sorrow in the hearts of the Omanis when they lost him, their only consolation is that His Majesty has laid stable foundations for the continuation of the development march by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, as he is the best successor to the best predecessor’’.

The session that followed was headed by Abdullah bin Muhammad al Abri, Chairman of the Cultural and Scientific Committee of Nizwa, and addressed by a number of speakers.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Said al Saifi talked about the Sultan’s personality and how he worked for the reunion and unification of the country and kept Oman away from the world’s problems without interfering in the affairs of others.

Shaikh al Khattab bin Ahmed al Kindi also talked about education and the programmes of Sultan Qaboos for educating the Omanis, while Dr Harith bin Nasser al Busaidi referred to the national identity and the late leader’s views on establishing identity and preserving Oman’s authentic customs and traditions.

Dr Hilal bin Mahmoud al Baridi talked about the blessings of security and safety in the Sultanate during the era of the late Sultan. This aspect received a lot of attention from His Majesty and he was able to distance Oman from conflicts.

Dr Taiba bint Abdullah al Kindi, in her address, referred to the empowerment of Omani women even as consolidating Omani and Islamic values, customs and traditions.

Mohammed Ambo Saidi, a student, talked about the care students received during the reign of Sultan Qaboos, who inculcated the values of citizenship in them.

Dr Mohammed Abdul al Mudhar from India, a resident in Nizwa and lecturer at Nizwa College of Applied Sciences, spoke about the personality of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in the perspective of non-Omanis. And how his personality made the Omanis hospitable, humble and lovable for people of all nations.

Poets Shaikh Nasser bin Mansour al Farisi, Mustafa bin Hilal al Kindi, Muhammad bin Ali al Shuaili, Saud bin Nasser al Saqri, Ahmed bin Marhoun al Busaidi, Ashraf bin Hamad al Asimi, Abdul Hamid bin Hamid al Jameii , Ahmed bin Hilal al Abri recited their poems expressing their sorrow over the huge loss caused by the demise of Sultan Qaboos.

The event concluded with the supplication led by Ali bin Nasser al Busaidy, in which everyone prayed to have mercy on Sultan Qaboos, and for blessing to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to serve the country and citizens.

