Nizwa crowned champions of OFA First Division League

Nizwa have emerged champions of the Oman Football Association (OFA) First Division League for the 2019-2020 season.

The Dakhiliyah team edged Al Ittihad in penalties 6-5 after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time late on Tuesday at Seeb Stadium in the concluding league fixture. This victory meant the presence of Nizwa once again in the top-flight league after the last presence in season 2002-2003.

Al Ittihad’s Adil al Mashekhi scored in the dying minutes at 89th minute and Sesi from Nizwa equalised in the added time to take the match to the penalties which ended in favour of Nizwa.

Mohammed Khamis from Al Ittihad lost sixth and the last penalty and that handed Nizwa the first division title.

Nizwa and Al Ittihad confirmed their promotion to the top-tier league on Friday as the former had registered a 1-0 win over Bidiyah while the latter defeated their neighbours Salalah 3-0 and both the teams jointly topped the group with 17 points.

Nizwa captain received the league crown from chief guest Dr Jassim al Shukaili, Vice-Chairman of OFA, as the team members erupted in celebration. The runners-up team players received the silver medal. The concluding match of the First Division League was attended by the OFA officials and invitees.

AL MUSANNAH PROMOTED

Al Musannah returned to Omantel League in style after edging Al Shabab 1-0 at Al Rustaq Sports Complex on Tuesday. Majid al Saadi was the star of the match as he scored the only goal in the 82nd minute.

The victory meant promotion of Al Musannah team to the top-flight league after an absence of five seasons. The Batinah team had registered five victories in the second phase of the league and was positioned second in Group B with 16 points.

After completion of the third and fourth place play-off match, chief guest of the match, Humaid al Jabri, Board member of OFA, handed over the bronze medals to Al Musannah players and coaching staff.

Adil Al Balushi

MUSCAT, Nov 3