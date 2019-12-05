Nizwa College expo showcases students’ research skills

The Business Studies Department (BSD) of the Nizwa College of Technology recently conducted a Research Poster Exhibition to showcase its students’ research skills and academic intelligence through their posters, in an event opened by Saleh Salman al Abri, of Madayn Nizwa.

The atrium of the Nizwa Grand Mall was the setting in which approximately 80 participating students, in their research groups, presented their visually striking posters. The organisers, the Project Committee of the BSD, Drs Natarajan, Nooney, Kumar, Kuthbuddin and Rafiq, under HoD Turkiya al Busaidi said “demonstrated, and articulated the most important, and interesting findings from the current

research being conducted by the students.”

Saleh al Shuailli explained that “The objective of the event was to encourage the students to demonstrate their academic progression, to attract attention to their work, to interact and present their ideas effectively to a diverse audience through interaction at a forum where industry, community leaders, and the public circulated freely. They were required not only to facilitate research, but to present, explain and support it creatively, in the same way they will have to do so for investors, later in their careers.”

Dr Ahmed al Shahri, the Dean, Nizwa College of Technology, and Ibrahim Ali Saleh al Aamri, Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs, were in attendance as the event provided a unique opportunity for the youthful exhibitors to develop their interactive promotional skills as they were called upon to explain further the content of their posters which first piqued interest, to be explained effectively, in exactly the same manner as ‘big business’ demands of researchers in today’s scientific sector, as funding becomes progressively more difficult to obtain in the current research and development environment.

A panel of experts from other Colleges of Technology was convened to decide the most innovative research posters, with Faisal Mohammed Saif al Sabahi, Khalid Salim Abdullah al Sulaimani, Al Mutasim Salim Hamed al Mahmoudi from Accounting Specialisation, and Raid Abdulla Hamed al Obeidani, Sara Salim Ali al Hinai, Raya Salim Abdulla al Harrasi, Hajar Ali Abdullah al Busaidi from Human Resource Management taking out the Best Poster Awards.

Related