Nizwa celebrates over HM’s stable health

NIZWA, JAN 5 – The people of Nizwa celebrated the good news that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is in stable health. They organised a procession, which started from the Nizwa Public Library in Al Buhair, passing through Nizwa Fort and Nizwa Souq to the Nizwa Central Souq square. Citizens who participated in the march were led by horsemen from the National Equestrian Committee in Nizwa, folk bands from Nizwa, Birkat Al Mouz, Al Jabal Al Akhdhar and the riders of Nizwa Bikers Motorcycle Group.

Prayers for HM

Young and old, women and men, all participated in this happy celebration carrying the flags of the Sultanate and pictures of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. When the march arrived to the souq square of Nizwa, everyone prayed to Allah to grant His Majesty good health, wellness and long life. Folk artistes performed Al Azi and Al Razha to express their joy and loyalty to His Majesty.

Photo By Sami AL Hinai