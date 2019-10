Muscat: The Higher Committee of the Ninth Majlis Ash’shura Elections held its fifth meeting in Muscat on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Dr Khalifa bin Mohammed al Hadhrami, Vice-President of the Supreme Court, and Chairman of the Committee.

The minutes of the previous meeting was reviewed and approved.

The committee reviewed the appeals regarding the decisions of the wilayats’ election committees about objections to the preliminary voter lists. It also reviewed the circulars issued by the Higher Elections Committee.

The committee met officials in-charge of programmes and electronic technical and technological devices, which will be used in the elections. It also discussed all aspects that facilitate its work in accordance with the terms of reference. — ONA

