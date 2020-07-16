Nine people convicted for Supreme Committee violations

The Public Prosecution in Oman said that a Court of First Instance has convicted nine people for violations of the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

Oman Prosecution said that each violator will be charged RO 1,000, of which the fine of RO500 will be suspended until the final publishing of the verdict.

Royal Oman Police referred the defendants to the Public Prosecution on July 12, after they were involved in violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee regarding the gathering in a public place.

The Public Prosecution started interrogation the same day to refer the case to the court while they were in pretrial detention.