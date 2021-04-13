Night-time movement ban to be enforced from Wednesday

MUSCAT: The decisions issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, on the closure of commercial activities and ban of individuals and vehicle movement between 9 pm and 4 am throughout the month of Ramadan, comes into effect from today (Wednesday).

The Supreme Committee’s decision bans the performance of Taraweeh congregational prayers at mosques as well as all types of social gathering including mass iftar at mosques, sports and cultural activities and any other collective activities throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

As per the decision, the movement of health workers, passengers and airport staff, ambulances, emergency service vehicles (electricity and water only), staff of private hospitals and pharmacies on night-shift duties, are excluded from the night-time movement ban.

The decision also excludes trucks and lorries weighing 3 tonnes and above, water tankers, waste water tankers, factories’ activities and loading and unloading operations at plants and warehouses while banning the movement of workers outside the workplace.

Also exempt from the night-time ban on movement are the fuel filling stations applying night shift system through the ministry of commerce, industry and investment promotion in coordination with the marketing companies, oil field workers, media personnel whose work nature requires their presence at the workplace during the movement ban hours, fishermen and bee-breeders, food lab staffs (the latter categories have recently been excluded by the Supreme Committee provided that they obtain permission from the ministry of agriculture, fisheries and water resources.

Dr Abdullah Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, member of the Supreme Committee, pointed out during a media briefing held by the Supreme Committee on Monday, that decisions taken by the Committee for the holy month of Ramadan are subject to review depending on the number of infection/death cases and that the curbs can either be relaxed or toughened on light of the epidemiological situation.

The information minister urged all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions and particularly to avoid gatherings. — ONA