Night-time curfew extended until end of year

Tunisia has extended a night-time curfew until the end of the year in a bid to tackle spiking novel coronavirus cases, amid growing discontent and protests in the North African country.

Following a meeting of its anti-coronavirus taskforce, the government decided to “maintain the curfew from 8 pm until 5 am in all governorates, everyday of the week,” the health ministry said in a statement on Facebook. Under the new measures, which take effect on Monday, masks “remain mandatory in all open spaces”, the statement said, adding that private parties will be allowed with up to 30 people. — AFP

