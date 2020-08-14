Night movement ban to end tomorrow: SC

Muscat: Night lockdown imposed to curb people’s movement from 9pm to 5am as part of measure to contain the coronavirus spread will end at 5am tomorrow (Saturday, Aug 15).

The Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic announced its decision to lift the lock down and night movement restriction that fetched positive results, on Friday.

However, both citizens and expatriates have been urged to follow the precautions against the COVID-19 as instructed by the Supreme Committee and failing of which would attract legal actions.

These precautions include social distancing, wearing face masks, commercial outlets limiting the number of customers, temperature checking in addition to the personal hygiene measures such as washing hands with soap, using approved sanitisers and refraining from social gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Sultanate’s recovery rates shot by 93.6 percent with a total of 77,427 infected people recovering from COVID-19 while the total number of positive Covid-19 cases reached 82,743.

The Ministry of Health reported 212 new cases and six deaths of Covid-19 on Friday. The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 557, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 49 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 425, of which 153 are in intensive care units (ICU).