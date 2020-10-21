Front Stories Local Uncategorized 

Night lockdown in Oman to end on Saturday: SC

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, held a meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior.

The Supreme Committee confirmed the decision to start the academic year for all students on Sunday, November 1.

The committee also confirmed the decision to adopt a blended learning system for all schools and focus on activating distance education.

The Supreme Committee affirmed that the night lockdown will end at 5 am on Saturday, October 24.

The Supreme Committee announced opening the door for voluntary work in various sectors related to the Covid-19 pandemic details of which will be announced by the relevant authorities.

