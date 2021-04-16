Night lockdown in Dhofar governorate from 6 pm

Muscat: The Supreme Committee has decided to extend the closure of commercial activities and the ban on movement of individuals and vehicles at night in Dhofar Governorate between 6 pm and 5 am, from April 17, 2021, until further notice.

The Supreme Committee said it is taking more stringent decisions to prevent the spread of the epidemic, including complete closure if the epidemiological situation calls for it.

It urged people to stop frequenting shops, malls and popular markets in crowded times, to protect society from the spread of the epidemic.