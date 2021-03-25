Night lockdown from Sunday

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic followed up, with extreme anxiety, epidemiological monitoring reports and took note of the alarming daily surge in Covid-19 infection cases, the growing number of patients admitted to hospital wards, and intensive care units and the unfortunate spike in deaths.

Specialists expect the period from April 1 to May 31, 2021, to be an extremely difficult stage in the pandemic’s development in the Sultanate.

To avoid worsening the situation, the Supreme Committee will take a series of tougher and more comprehensive measures that might culminate into lockdown and total ban on movement during the above-mentioned period.

The procedures will begin with a decision to impose night-time closure of commercial activities and a ban on movement of people and vehicles from 8 pm to 5 am with effect from Sunday, March 28, till the morning of Thursday, April 8. The Supreme Committee decided to maintain its decision requiring students of government schools to continue learning online till Thursday, April 8, except Class 12 students, who have to stick to the Blended Learning System. During this period, the situation will be assessed in line with the epidemiological scenario. In its statement, the Supreme Committee prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect everyone against all harm.

6 DEATHS, 733 NEW CASES

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported 733 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 153,838. The ministry reported six new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,650. The total recovery cases reached 140,766, which is 92 percent of the total cases reported. Eighty-nine patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 419, including 128 in intensive care units (ICUs). — ONA