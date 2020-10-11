Night lockdown begins in Oman

Muscat: In line with the recent decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the second spell of night lockdown has come into effect.

The movement of people will be fully prohibited between 8 pm and 5 am, until October 24.

The decision was taken due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, which has been attributed to social gatherings despite repeated warnings and non-compliance of precautionary measures.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday announced 1,761 new COVID-19 cases and

29 deaths. The ministry said that 65 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 562, of which 219 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

Oman Airports Company said that operations at Muscat International Airport will continue to operate international flights during the curfew period.

“Travelers whose flights coincide with the night lockdown and individuals who drop or pick-up them must carry a print copy of the ticket for that day. Travelers arriving and departing through airports will be allowed to reach their destinations provided they furnish air tickets as proof, ” said both ROP and Oman Airports.

All commercial establishments, malls, companies, and shops have changed their

operating hours to allow staff and customers to reach homes before 8 pm.

ROP said it will intensify the traffic patrols and use remote-controlled aircraft (drones) to monitor the movement of people during the lockdown hours.

ROP urged owners of establishments, companies, and shops to adjust the operating hours to allow their staff to reach homes before 8 pm.

Vehicles that will be allowed to move during the lockdown are emergency vehicles (electricity/water/communications), garbage and sewage trucks, ambulance, and civil defense vehicles, food supply, and consumables, fish transport vehicles, oil, gas, and water tankers, medical staff as well as workers in the field hospital at the old airport, trucks transporting containers for imports and exports through ports and official border posts (truck drivers only), emergency and humanitarian situations as well as patients with appointments in hospitals and medical centers (proof of appointment letter or SMS will be required).