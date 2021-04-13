Night lockdown begins at 9 pm during Ramadhan

Muscat: The country will return to the full night lockdown from Wednesday as part of the Supreme Committee takes measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus during the holy month of Ramadhan.

There will be a ban on all commercial activities and movement of individuals and vehicles between 9 pm and 4 am during the lockdown period.

There will be no Taraweeh prayers in any mosques and all gatherings, like iftar, in mosques and other places like tents or public assembling areas will be prohibited.

There will be a ban on all group activities, social, sports, cultural, or any other collective activities during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported 1, 335 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 174,364.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,798. 101 people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 759, including 250 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 154,771, which is 89 per cent of the total cases reported.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate has announced the vaccination centres for those in the target group to take the second dose.”

“Starting April 14, 2021, vaccines will be available during the weekdays, between 9 am and 2 pm, in the wilayats of Amerat, Muscat, Muttrah, Seeb, and Bausher.

“The target groups will be also contacted to set their appointments to receive the vaccine.”