Night closure of commercial activities from tomorrow

Muscat: The Supreme Committee held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, reviewed the international Covid-19 epidemiological scenario marked by a steep surge in infections and death cases due to the prevalence of new, mutated variants of the virus.

To protect society and individuals from the spread of this disease—particularly due to the rapid spread of infection nowadays, the committee has decided to close all commercial activities in the Sultanate’s governorates between 8 pm and 5 am from Thursday 4 March to Saturday 20 March 2021.

The closure covers all restaurants, cafes, and cafeterias inside tourism installations, in addition to home delivery services.

The ban exempts fuel filling stations, health establishments, and private pharmacies.

Within the context of the Education Ministry’s application of the Blended Learning System, the Supreme Committee approved the continuation of online learning in government schools from Sunday 7 March to Thursday 11 March 2021. During this period, an assessment will be made in light of epidemiological updates in the Sultanate.

The Committee called upon all to avoid gatherings, noting that assembling proved to be scientifically associated with infection cases in societies at a large scale.