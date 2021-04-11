NHI holds chef contest from Gulf Chef School

MUSCAT: The quarterly chef competition from Gulf Chef School at National Hospitality Institute (NHI) took place on April 5, Monday, amidst a lot of pressure and tense moments.

The competition requires the competitors to open a mystery box of ingredients and design a three course meal around them.

They then have about three hours to prepare four plates, two of which go to real customers sitting in the Classroom Restaurant at the NHI while the others are for judging and display.

Robert Maclean, NHI Principal, says the event is aimed at the more junior level of chef and is designed with the purpose of inspiring and motivating young chefs to come forward and compete with their peers.

NHI is committed to the hospitality community in the Sultanate and sees this as another way of helping the community to raise standards and learn from the experience of competition.

The winners at the chef competition are below:

The first place was bagged by Novotel Muscat Airport under Tilaye Yilma, Amila Jayawardhana and Chacko Varghese.

The second place went to team Intercontinental Hotel Muscat under Sushil Kumar, Rose Castillo Hernandez and Mohamed Al Balushi.

The third place went to team Transom under Murshid Salim Braik Al Siyabi, Assim Rasheed Al Balushi and Aadil Khamis Al Hadabi.

Executive Chef Anoob Ashraf from Al Bustan Palace, A Ritz-Carlton Hotel, was the judge at the competition.