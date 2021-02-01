Football Sports 

Neymar wants to stay at PSG, hopes mbappe will continue

Oman Observer

Paris St Germain forward Neymar said he wants to remain at the Ligue 1 champions and hopes Kylian Mbappe will also pledge his future to the club. “I’m very happy today. Things have changed a lot, I can’t exactly explain why — if it’s just me, or something else has changed,” Neymar, whose contract expires in June 2022, told French television channel TF1.
“I have adapted. I feel calmer and I’m very happy here. I want to stay at PSG and I hope Kylian will stay too. Of course, that’s the wish of every PSG supporter… With Kylian, we have a relationship of brothers … We really like to play together.

