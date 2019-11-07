News agencies in Asia-Pacific seek to promote ties

SEOUL: Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea, received in Seoul on Thursday representatives of the Asia-Pacific News Agencies who are currently taking part in the 17th meeting of the Asia-Pacific News Agencies Conference.

Oman News Agency (ONA) is represented at the meeting by Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, ONA Director General, Editor-in-Chief.

The South Korean President exchanged views with representatives of news agencies on peace and prosperity in the region and ways to promote cooperation.

The two-day conference, organised by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, began on Thursday with the participation of 43 news agencies representing 35 countries from the Asia-Pacific region.

The conference aims to expand news exchange and cooperation among the news agencies of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) and organise workshops on changes in the media conditions and means of the 5G communication technology era, the issues of global news agencies and the challenges they face in light of the modern technology. — ONA

