New Zealand demolition workers unearth 1,000 human teeth

Demolition workers at a building site in New Zealand were faced with an unnerving sight when they discovered”human teeth as far as you can see.”

Workers at a inner-city spot in Invercargill close to the southern tip of New Zealand’s South Island unearthed more than 1,000 teeth earlier this year, local website Stuff reported on Tuesday.

“The teeth turned out to be related to a dentist who was operating on the property in the 1950/60s,” Heritage New Zealand senior archaeologist Dr Matthew Schmidt told the website.

It was a “very unusual find.”

“I have never come across it before, a big bunch of teeth,” he said.

However, why the dentist apparently buried the teeth behind the building was unclear.

“I would have thought if you were a dentist in the 1950s and 60s you would have put [teeth] in your rubbish bin,” Schmidt said.

The teeth and dirt surrounding them were removed and the demolition work continued after the find was declared not historically significant. — dpa

