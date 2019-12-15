New wellness, fitness studio opens

MUSCAT: Yoga City, a wellness and fitness studio at Qurum, was inaugurated recently by Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate. Prema Arun and Ramshad Ahmed, the co-founders of Yoga City are passionate yoga practitioners for the last 14 years. They say Yoga City offers tailored programmes designed for all age groups with different fitness levels. They also have personal yoga sessions to suit individual requirements. The vision of Yoga City is to transform lives through yoga. Sessions are conducted at the state-of-art modern studio and offers high quality training with modern fitness techniques and approach for better health and fitness.

Yoga City is a company founded by Prema and Ramshad. Their objective is to create an overall health and wellness among people by amalgamating rich traditional yoga, power yoga, vinyasa yoga with modern fitness techniques. The experienced Yoga teachers bring their knowledge of yoga philosophy and their authentic teaching to provide a unique experience working together to make the world a happier place to live.More information can be had from www.yogacityoman.com