New water distribution project in Seeb soon
The Public Authority for Water (Diam) unveiled a plan to implement a number of water projects. These include setting up water distribution networks in the Wilayat of Seeb as well as enhancing the water transmission and pumping systems. The new projects are part of Diam’s strategy aimed to boost water security and ensure that water transmission covers all the wilayats of the Sultanate through the establishment of water distribution networks all over the Sultanate.