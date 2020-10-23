New visa holders can’t enter Sultanate: ROP

Muscat: Entry of residents into the Sultanate has been limited to those who have a valid resident card, says the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“Based on the instructions from the Supreme Committee, entry to the Sultanate is restricted to residents who have a valid resident card,” a senior official from the ROP said.

Those who have obtained new visas can not enter Oman until further notice.

The official further said that this rule is also applicable for expatriate doing any job in the country, provided that their residency is valid.

“As for holders of new visas, they are subject to the decisions of the Supreme Committee, in view of the public interest to protect the people from the pandemic.”

There has been a flurry of queries from different quarters whose families are expected to travel to Oman on new residence visas but rejected boarding the plane at the airports.

“I got visas for my four member family in india and tickets were confirmed for October 23. Now, with the new rule, I need to reschedule the travel,” said Mohammed Jamsheer TK, who runs a car accessory shop in Amerat said, adding, “This is a small sacrifice which is nothing in front of those who sacrifice even their lives against the pandemic.”

When contacted, major airlines like Air India Express and Indigo confirmed that they have instructed all their passengers about the new decision and requested to oblige by the rule.