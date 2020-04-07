Head stories Local Main 

New ventilation mask coming in handy for coronavirus patients  

By Muzna al Fahdiyah
MUSCAT: Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulrahman al Zedjali, Maintenance and Operations Specialist at the Makers Oman has managed to convert the diving mask into a sophisticated ventilation mask, a much sought-after device nowadays for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Commenting on the invention, Al Zedjali said: “The idea came to me upon noticing the need for alternatives to the existing ventilation masks which potentially cause bloody bruises or sores on the patient’s face.”
He added, “Working with my team, we designed a prototype piece using a 3-D printer and fixed it on the front part of the diving mask in such a way as to let the flow of oxygen to the patient’s mouth.”
The developed ventilation mask can reduce the pressure as well as enhance visibility when placed on the patient’s face.
“I have consulted physicians to ensure that the device is compliant with the medical specifications and I have taken their observations into consideration when producing the new ventilation mask,” Al Zedjali said.

