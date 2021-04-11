New variants of Covid virus more transmissible: MOH

Muscat: The director of the field hospital for Covid 19 patients in Muscat has expressed concern about the third wave and added that the facility is ready to deal with any emergency situation.

“The Covid-19 situation is more severe than what we witnessed last year and the new variant is spreading faster by about 70%,” he said in an interview.

Since its opening in October last year, he said the field hospital has treated over 600 patients with the help of 174 doctors and nurses The occupancy rate exceeded 90 percent at one point.

The field hospital is fully prepared to face any increase in the number of cases infected with Covid 19 and the facility includes 23 doctors, including specialists for internal diseases and emergency treatment, 11 general anesthetists, and some general practitioners, and 140 nurses. It also is also equipped with support services such as the radiology department, laboratories, pharmacy, medical stores, and transport and ambulance services

The hospital receives sick patients from various governorates of the Sultanate, but since its opening in October 2020, 90% of the patients were from Muscat and between 10-15% from the other governorates.

The hospital is looking to expand its operational capacity as it currently includes 100 beds, but the lack of necessary medical staff, especially nurses, is one of the difficulties faced by the facility.