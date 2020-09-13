New underground recharge dam opened in Al Khaboura

Muscat: A new underground recharge dam worth RO 97,000 is opened in Maiha Bani Kyum area in the Wilayat of Al Khaboura under the auspices of Eng Sulaiman bin Hamed al Sunaidi, Director General of Municipalities in North Al Batinah Governorate.

The project that has a storage capacity of 134,000 m2 stretches for a length of 35 metres, height of seven metres and width of 12 metres. The project is expected to provide huge amounts of potable water through utilising the rainfalls experienced in the wilayat across the year.

