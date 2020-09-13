Main 

New underground recharge dam opened in Al Khaboura

Oman Observer

Muscat: A new underground recharge dam worth RO 97,000 is opened in Maiha Bani Kyum area in the Wilayat of Al Khaboura under the auspices of Eng Sulaiman bin Hamed al Sunaidi, Director General of Municipalities in North Al Batinah Governorate.

The project that has a storage capacity of 134,000 m2 stretches for a length of 35 metres, height of seven metres and width of 12 metres. The project is expected to provide huge amounts of potable water through utilising the rainfalls experienced in the wilayat across the year.

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7866 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Less than 3 min to download movie in Oman

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Less than 3 min to download movie in Oman

Parents worried as students sweat in non-AC school buses

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Parents worried as students sweat in non-AC school buses

11 new Covid-19 cases in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on 11 new Covid-19 cases in Oman