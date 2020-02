TUNIS: Tunisia’s new government was sworn in on Thursday after winning a parliamentary confidence vote that broke four months of post-election deadlock.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, 30 ministers and two secretaries of state were sworn-in during a ceremony at the presidential palace, over a month after Fakhfakh was designated premier by President Kais Saied.

A previous cabinet list put forward by Fakhfakh was rejected earlier in February by the party Ennahdha, which won the most seats in October’s legislative election, but fell far short of a majority in the 217-seat assembly.

But Fakhfakh’s revised lineup won the vote 129 to 77 — with one out of 207 lawmakers present abstaining — after a debate that started on Wednesday and lasted more than 14 hours.

The new cabinet swore to “work loyally for the good of Tunisia, to respect the constitution and its legislation (and) to scrupulously guard its interests”. — AFP

