New tennis court at ISC inaugurated

MUSCAT: Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to Oman, formally inaugurated the renovated tennis court at the Indian Social Club Oman at the club premises in Darsait.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador lauded the efforts of the ISC in upliffting its facilities and congratulated the management and the sports committee in providing good facilities to members of the

Indian community. The ambassador then joined members of the club for a game on the new court.

Present on the occasion was Dr Sathish Nambiar, Chairman of the ISC, Babu Rajendran, General Secretary, Bipin Dharamsey and a gathering of tennis enthusiasts.

