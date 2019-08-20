New students to join SQU on Sunday

Muscat, August 20 – Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) is all set to receive the 34th batch of undergraduate students for the 2019-2020 academic year. Dr Mohammed Hamed al Sadi, Assistant Dean for Admissions & Technical Support, said that SQU is ready to welcome the students for the new academic year. The new students will commence their new journey at SQU from Sunday. “The process of completing admission procedures at the university is expected to start through the acceptance station (Milad), where the students can access the website through www.squ.edu.om/meelad and fill up the application electronically without physically being present at the university,” he said.

The orientation programme, which will begin on Sunday at SQU Cultural Centre aims to connect the new students with the university community by introducing them to the university colleges and other support units. The students will be introduced to academic systems, regulations and service facilities that the students need during their study. Various services offered by SQU main library and information centre will be introduced to the new undergraduates. In addition, the new students will tour the SQU faculties in order to learn about the programmes, specialisations and study plans offered by the faculties, as well as the various services offered by each college to its students. Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice Chancellor, will meet the new students at SQU’s Amphitheatre on Sunday.