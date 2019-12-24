New stretch of Barka-Nakhl road opens for traffic

MUSCAT, DEC 24 – The Ministry of Transport on Tuesday inaugurated an 8km stretch of the Barka-Nakhl Road dual-carriage project, starting from the Habaa area of ​​Wadi al Maawil ending just before the Nakhl roundabout. It may be noted that a 14km portion of the project was opened previously for traffic. This segment includes two lanes in each direction (3.75m each) with external asphalt shoulders (width of 2.5m) and internal asphalt shoulders (width of 1.2m). There will be one overpass interchange at Wadi al Maawil to serve the villages situated on both sides of the road. The opening of the road will contribute to the smooth flow of traffic in the wilayats of the South al Batinah Governorate.

