New stock market trading platform launched

MUSCAT, JAN 11 –

The newly renamed Muscat Stock Exchange launched on Monday a new electronic trading platform, dubbed ‘Optiq’, designed and developed by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone.

Optiq is described as a cutting-edge trading platform that gives investors access to trading across all asset classes available on Euronext’s exchanges. With modular architecture and the latest generation of components, the platform facilitates the introduction of new products and functionalities for the benefit of Euronext’s clients.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, Executive President of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), presided over the unveiling of the new platform in the presence of a number of CMA officials and representatives of brokerage firms.

Raid bin Hussain al Hoti, Acting General Manager of Muscat Stock Exchange, said the launch of Optiq coincides with the issuance of Royal Decree 5/2021 transforming Muscat Securities Market into Muscat Stock Exchange, a closed Omani joint stock company owned by Oman Investment Authority.

The introduction of the new platform is in keeping with efforts to modernise the trading platforms of the stock market, he said. He commended the efforts of the contractor in delivering the project in a timely manner despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Mohsen bin AbdulRedha, Director of Systems and Development, explained

that with the launch of the electronic trading system, the stock market has kept pace with the most advanced financial markets internationally.

Euronext is a leader in the management of trading systems for many international exchanges, he stated, adding that the company has agreed to provide after-sales support for the next 10 years.

