New standard for LPG cylinders

’Muscat: To enhance the safety of gas cylinders, new standards have been rolled in the Sultanate.

According to a decision by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) on Sunday, two international standards will be binding for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) being supplied in the country.

“The new standards are being set by the ministry in accordance with the global rules”, said a statement from the ministry.

Article 1 of the decision states that Standard 2004 for gas cylinders – refillable portable welded steel cylinders should be used for LPG in both design and installation.

The international standard calls for periodic inspection of LPG cylinders and is based on the operating experience of millions of cylinders in service over many years.

“Violators of the decision will face an administrative fine not exceeding RO1,000 and the fine will be doubled in case of repeated violation”, the statement said.

The new standard specifies the intervals and inspection and testing procedures for the refillable welded steel dedicated LPG cylinders. It applies to cylinders protected by a system to prevent external corrosion.