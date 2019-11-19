New solar training facility launched at GUtech

Omani renewable energy firm Shams Global Solutions (SGS), in association with BP Oman’s Social Investment Programme, inaugurated a state of the art solar training facility located on the campus of the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) on Tuesday.

The event was held under the auspices of Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, Executive Director of the Authority for Electricity Regulation (AER), along with Eng Yousuf al Ojaili, BP Oman President. A number of senior officials from the public and private sector were also present on the occasion. The inauguration ceremony was also aligned with Oman’s 49th National Day.

“We aim to harness innovation and research skills through delivery of practical and experiential initiatives,” said Shamsa al Rawahi, BP Oman’s Social Investment Manager. “Oman’s solar sector has the potential for growth and it is necessary to enable people and equip them with the right skill set to complement it. SGS’s new facility is well integrated to do so,” she added.

Located on the campus of the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech), the facility is the outcome of a unique cooperation between SGS, BP Oman, and GUtech. “We are very glad to see the facility running and being utilised for its purpose,” said Prof Dr Michael Modigell, Rector of GUtech.

The facility includes four different solar systems totaling 18 kWp (kilowattpeak) of solar power and four training zones, one of which is a dedicated interface protection zone.

The facility has three different installation types (flat-roof, pitched-roof and ground-mounted systems), designed to the exact specification of the Authority for Electricity Regulation’s (AER) grid-connected solar regulations released in 2017. The facility is designed to simulate real-world building and installation sites. SGS’s trainings are provided in partnership with Solar Energy International (USA) who have been delivering firsthand training for over 25-years.

“The inauguration of this facility is an indication of our commitment to advance the growth of renewable energy in the Sultanate. We want to contribute to energy diversification and increase production from cleaner sources,” said Dr Michael Tsang, Co-Founder of SGS. “We are aiming to strengthen this ambition to keep the renewables sector growing in Oman and tap into other resources of energy,” he added.

SGS collaborated with Solar Energy International to launch a solar photovoltaic training programme that is certified and approved by Oman’s DCRP (Distribution Code Review Panel) last year. The course has enabled hundreds of the country’s next generation of solar professionals to be an integral part of Oman’s renewable energy sector.

